Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. McEldowney; two sons, Shane McEldowney and his fiancé Jessica Medina of Bridgeport; and Clay McEldowney of Bridgeport; his grandchildren, Matthew S. McEldowney, Alora D. Metz, Maggie Grace McEldowney; Sarah Nicholson and her husband Jason; Aaron H. McEldowney and his fiance’ Shaley Ruckman, and Aden B. McEldowney, all of Bridgeport; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara J. Cureton, and brother, Lynn H. McEldowney, both of Nutter Fort. He is also survived by his step-children, Mark Padfield, Ft. Hood, TX; and Crystal Bell and her husband Nicholas, Whispering Pines, NC; his step-grandchildren, Savanah Thompson, Kaydrian Padfield, Chance Padfield, and Karsen Bell.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Heath McEldowney.

Harry enjoyed fishing, camping, and WVU football and basketball. He was the owner of Mt. Heritage Home Improvement, and a member of the Middleville Baptist Church. Above all, he loved his family.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to CEF of WV North Central Chapter, PO Box 24, Kingmont, WV 26578, and in the memo add NCCEF.

Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, with Pastor Paul Boyles presiding. Interment will follow in Middleville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

