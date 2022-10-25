Liberty High School Volleyball Player makes comeback after carbon monoxide poisoning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Around this time last year, Gabby Floyd was lucky to be alive. The local volleyball player was rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak poisoned her and her family.

Now she’s back on the court and helping lead her school’s team to an impressive record.

November 5th, 2021 is a night that changed Gabby Floyd’s life. The Liberty High Senior was asleep at home when she and her family were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

“There was a crack in our boiler so the carbon monoxide just came through the side,” said Floyd. “My bedroom is in the basement and there’s a carbon monoxide detector down there and I heard it, but it went off too late and I fell back asleep.”

If it weren’t for a quick 911 call from Gabby’s father they may have never woken up.

The Spelter Volunteer Fire Department says carbon monoxide levels in Floyd’s home reached levels as high as 3,200 parts per million.

The department, which responded to the home says the family of 5 were all found unresponsive or disoriented.

Luckily, they all made it out alive. Floyd says it was so severe she spent three days in the hospital.

“I missed tryouts because it was that Monday and they had started me on a heart medication since I had had a heart attack -- so I couldn’t play basketball last year which was pretty hard because I’d been playing since I was four,” said Floyd.

Floyd says she was on medication for four months and aside from migraines has since made a full recovery.

Now she’s able to play sports again.

Floyd says her friends and teammates have been very supportive.

“I really like being on the volleyball team, its like having a big family and we’re always there for each other so I really like that,” said Floyd.

This season the Liberty Volleyball Team has stacked an impressive record of 21-4, winning their last 8 games in row.

Floyd says she has high hopes for the rest of the season.

“The teams that we usually have to beat for sectionals we’ve already beat during the regular season -- so I really hope that we can get to regionals and go to states this year,” said Floyd.

