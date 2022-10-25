Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington detachment 340 Marine Corps League has a new name in honor of one of West Virginia’s greatest heroes.

It’s now the Hershel “Woody” Williams detachment, named in honor of the late Medal of Honor recipient.

Members got consent from Williams’ family and voted unanimously Monday in favor of the renaming.

Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient and the first enlisted service member to lie in honor at the nation’s Capitol in Washington.

“He was just the most genuine person you’d ever want to meet,” said Patti Leib, Marine Corps League Adjutant. “He loved the Marines, he loves all veterans, and he never quit serving.”

Monday’s ceremony closed with a moment of silence in honor of Williams.

