Marjory Ellen Lough, 87 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Webster Nursing & Rehab Center after a brief illness. She was born September 22, 1935 in Webster County to the late James Grant Lough and Elva C. Ware Lough. Marjory previously worked for Moore Business Forms as a camera operator. She loved to quilt, flower garden, and go to yard sales. She is survived by her sister Marie (Dana) Brooks of Webster Springs; nieces and nephews Gary (Angie) Brooks of Collierville, TN, Brian (Marcie) Brooks of Dover, NC, J. Richard Bright and Debbie (Darrell) Clutter both of Webster Springs, and Vickie (Homer) Nicley of Oak Hill; great-nieces and nephews James Hamrick, Latisha (Jorden) Walker, Andra (Josh) Hamrick, and Leighann (Todd) Lynch; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Mildred and Richard Bright. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at WV Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lough family.

