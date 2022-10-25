Patricia Lee Cochran

Iris Orella Ranson Stump
Iris Orella Ranson Stump
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
Patricia Lee Cochran, 77 of Craigsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by those who loved her. She was born May 12, 1945 in Webster Springs to the late Roland and Gracie Goff McCourt. Patty previously worked as a clerk at Foodland and Dollar General and was a member of Alderson Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed going out to eat, flower gardening, and driving around to see the deer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Ted Sablotny and John Cochran; brother Jesse James McCourt; granddaughter Whitney; and step-grandson Corey Bragg. Left to cherish her memory are her children, John Sablotny, Sofia Swope, and Sonia Marcum; step-daughters, Leamoint Bragg and Evalea Beckstrom; brother Dale (Linda) McCourt; sister-in-law Katie Dilley; three grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Patty’s life will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastors Ed Groves and Sam Luppino officiating. Interment will follow in West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Patty’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

