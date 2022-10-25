Person in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is in custody after a threat was reported at Braxton County High School Tuesday morning, officials said.

Because of the threat, both Braxton County High School and Braxton County Middle School were placed on a temporary lockdown, according to Braxton County Schools.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

John Hoffman, the Emergency Services Director for Braxton County, says the person involved in the incident is in custody.

The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department was not able to provide more details regarding the threat.

