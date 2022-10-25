Philippi man charged for sexually assaulting underage teen

Jordan Bodkins
Jordan Bodkins(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he sexually assaulted a teenage girl twice.

Deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department interviewed 21-year-old Jordan Bodkins regarding accusations of sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

During the interview, Bodkins reportedly told officers he sexually assaulted an underage teenage girl twice.

Officers then placed Bodkins in custody.

Bodkins has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.

