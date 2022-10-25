RSV cases on the rise in Nation and Mountain State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It has the potential of making kids pretty sick”, Bryan Policano, Pediatrician.

Dr. Bryan Policano is referring to the recent rise in RSV cases in the state of West Virginia and the Eastern US.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus commonly called RSV is a common viral infection.

While anyone can get it, children’s hospitals across the country are filling up with young patients.

“The pediatric ICU unit at WVU and at most major hospitals down the East coast is full of younger kids with this some on ventilators most needing some type of respiratory support”, Bryan Policano, Pediatrician.

Parents of children 15-18 months old are at the highest risk.

Symptoms of RSV are similar to a cold, such as runny nose, cough and fever.

Policano says you should get your child checked out if you notice they are wheezing or having shortness of breath.

“If they are having run of the mill cold symptoms its ok especially with older kids to watch and wait when we would get worried is when kids are breathing faster having a hard time catching their breath you know especially in younger kids in kids under one or two”, Bryan Policano, Pediatrician.

Children who were born with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and underdeveloped lungs are at a much higher risk for catching the virus and to prevent the spread of the virus doctors recommend masking up if you feel sick and washing your hands frequently.

“Children, especially young children, are sick don’t send them to school don’t send them to day care don’t send them to Walmart or out in public places, keep them home”, Bryan Policano, Pediatrician.

Children usually go through the scariest part of the infection within 3 days of having it, but symptoms can last for weeks, and the virus must run its course there aren’t any antibiotics that will help.

Doctors say acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help.

“Over the counter cough cold medicines can help primarily in kids over 6 in younger kids they are less helpful”, Bryan Policano, Pediatrician.

