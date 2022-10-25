Three from NCWV nominated for service academies

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people from north-central West Virginia have been nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Rep. David McKinley.

Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment, McKinley said.

“Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said McKinley. “These young men and women represent the best of West Virginia. Through their hard work and a commitment to serving their state and country, they have demonstrated true leadership.”

Nominations to the academies are based on academic achievement, moral character, leadership potential, and physical aptitude, among other qualities. 

McKinley said admittance to the service academies is highly competitive, with a small number of cadets being accepted each year.

“I am confident these students will represent West Virginia well and look forward to following their successes in the future,” said McKinley.

After being nominated, the students must now meet each academy’s individual admission requirements to receive an Offer of Appointment.

The following students nominated are from NCWV:

  • Liam Cochran
    • Cochran, of Bridgeport, is currently enrolled at the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School. At Fairmont Senior H.S. he was an honors student and captained the lacrosse team. He also was a member of the Choir and participated in the Junior National Youth Leadership Conference. He is nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
  • Ryan Hall
    • Hall, of Bridgeport, attends Bridgeport High School where he is in the top 5% of his class. He is an All-State linebacker and running back on the Indians football squad, and pitches for the baseball team. He is a member of the National Honor Society and French Club and sits first chair cello in the string orchestra. He is nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.
  • Ayden Ward
    • Ward, of Bridgeport, attends Bridgeport High School. He was chosen for Mountaineer Boys State and has received several academic recognitions. He serves as the Battalion Commander for JROTC. He is nominated to U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Other nominees are Jillian Rylie Cottrill, of Weirton, Sara Ellem, of Washington, and Charles Frizzell, of Glen Dale.

