Trinity takes home Mason-Dixon Conference middle school volleyball championship

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mason-Dixon Conference Championship tournament was held on Monday for middle school volleyball. Trinity took the overall tournament, with Clay-Battelle, Long Drain, Barrackville, Fairview and Short Line being the other teams that participated.

Trinity Middle School Volleyball (WDTV)

Match Recaps

First Round

Fairview vs Short Line: 1-2

Barrackville vs Long Drain: 2-0

Second Round

Trinity vs Barrackville: 2-0

Clay-Battelle vs Short Line: 2-1

Final

Trinity vs Clay-Battelle: Trinity

The high school tournament for the Mason-Dixon Conference championship will be hosted at Clay-Battelle on Wednesday and Thursday. Clay-Battelle, Trinity, Notre Dame, Paden City, Cameron, Valley, Hundred and South Harrison will be participants.

