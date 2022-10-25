Trinity takes home Mason-Dixon Conference middle school volleyball championship
Clay-Battelle hosted tournament with Trinity, Long Drain, Barrackville, Fairview and Short Line as participants
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mason-Dixon Conference Championship tournament was held on Monday for middle school volleyball. Trinity took the overall tournament, with Clay-Battelle, Long Drain, Barrackville, Fairview and Short Line being the other teams that participated.
Match Recaps
First Round
Fairview vs Short Line: 1-2
Barrackville vs Long Drain: 2-0
Second Round
Trinity vs Barrackville: 2-0
Clay-Battelle vs Short Line: 2-1
Final
Trinity vs Clay-Battelle: Trinity
The high school tournament for the Mason-Dixon Conference championship will be hosted at Clay-Battelle on Wednesday and Thursday. Clay-Battelle, Trinity, Notre Dame, Paden City, Cameron, Valley, Hundred and South Harrison will be participants.
