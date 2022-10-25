Warm afternoon, cooler conditions on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another day that feels like late-summer or early-fall, but rain chances and cooler temperatures, are on the way. Find out what the next few days, and what Halloween weekend, are like in the video above.

Yesterday was warm and sunny, and today will be similar, as warm, dry air left behind by a high-pressure system will still linger in the Mountain State. So this afternoon will be partly cloudy, with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s, similar to yesterday and feeling like late-summer. Overnight, the region starts with cloudy, dry conditions, ahead of a cold front out west. It’s not until early-morning tomorrow that rain showers, from the cold front, push into our area. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Then starting at 5 AM tomorrow morning, rain showers push into our area. These rain showers will last into the mid-morning hours, becoming more scattered before midday. By the mid-afternoon hours, the rain will move east, leaving behind cloudy skies. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-60s, around average for this time of year. Thereafter, a high-pressure system will push through the Great Lakes towards the latter half of the week, resulting in mostly clear skies for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We’ll even stay dry and partly sunny well into Sunday. Combined with highs in the mid-60s, this Halloween weekend will be great for trick-or-treating. Then as we transition to November next week, the nice weather ends, as a low-pressure system brings rain into our region. In short, today will end the trend of summer-like, sunny conditions, then after tomorrow, expect milder, sunny conditions as we approach Halloween weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. High: 79.

Tonight: Cloudy, rain chances increasing approaching tomorrow morning. Low: 53.

Wednesday: Rain showers between early-morning to late-morning. Rain leaves by afternoon, leaving behind cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 61.

Thursday: Clouds in the morning, partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. High: 61.

