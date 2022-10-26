Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Richie Co. speedway

Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County.

An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024.

XR Events, operators of the Racetrack Revival, says they will tackle the dormant facility with a long-term plan to return it to racing in 2024.

Most recently, Racetrack Revival brought racing back to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

Pennsboro Speedway in Ritchie County has been closed since 2002.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new 80′s theme arcade is now open in Fairmont.
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school
Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information

Latest News

Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Fall foliage at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County, WV
Some of the best places to see fall foliage in West Virginia
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County
Adam McCardle
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say