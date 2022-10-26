Building design unveiled, bid due date listed for new terminal at NCWV Airport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a perfect word, Bridgeport Mayor and Benedum Airport Authority member Andy Lang knows that the announcement made at Tuesday’s meeting of the airport’s governing body would have been met by plenty of fireworks and applause.

Even if that did not happen, what took place is still something Lang described as “huge” for the city, region, and state.

During the session, the Airport Authority announced not only when bids will be due on the $35 million new terminal off State Route 279 but unveiled the architectural rendering of it. L.R. Kimball is the architect that did the design of the building.

“You’d like to think there would be marching bands outside and a big parade down Main Street, but when you announce some things, you go back to your jobs after the announcement and do your day-to-day things,” said Lang. “There wasn’t a lot of fanfare, but this is a huge, huge step for the community.

“(NCWV Airport Director) Rick Rock always says, ‘high tide floats all boats,’ and this is a big tide,” Lang continued. “I can’t wait to see this built and it begin to function.”

Past estimates have listed a possible completion date in 2024. When done, there will be a three-story, 45,000 square foot modern terminal in place.

On the first floor, where parking enters off of, there will be ticketing, baggage claim, and other amenities. The second floor is where individuals will enter the planes as it will be level with the tarmac and taxiways along with checkpoints and TSA. The third floor, which Lang said will likely be built out at a later date, will house administrative airport offices.

Rick Holes, Vice President of Aviation Service at L.R. Kimball, said the terminal will bring bigger things to the region.

“I honestly believe this is going to be a game changer,” said Holes who praised those involved for having success in the existing 15,000 square foot terminal. “… This is going to be a lot more comfortable for passengers, for TSA, for everything.”

Holes said the new holding room will be able to accommodate 350 passengers. Currently, he said, it is in the range of 150.

“This will bring the airport into the 21st century,” said Holes.

Rock said it could be around for most of this century. He said it will be here “for decades to come.”

The terminal project has been talked about for decades, and now it is set to become reality. There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid conference in November with a bid receipt and opening Dec. 1. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in several big things in the community, but this is a huge thing for our community,” said Lang.

As for the funding, most of it is already in place. Lang said federal grants received, as well as the annual dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration will cover the bulk of the cost. That will cover all but about $5 million of the expected expense and Lang said the airport will utilize a low-interest loan program offered by the state to cover it.

The cost of the project includes the terminal building, parking, access road from Route 279 and the tarmac and taxiway. Holes said there will be room for 500 cars and the terminal can manage three airplanes at one time.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the MAAC’s Tracy Miller talked about the success of the airport’s first Girls in Aviation Day. She called it “one of the greatest days of my career” and said that 86 girls attended the event with a crowd of more than 200.

The Authority also approved the purchase of a new phone system. Advantage Technology, with a Johnson Avenue location, was the low bidder at $18,000.

Authority member David Hinkle, along with Rock, praised the airport staff for a successful Honor Flight Saturday.

