Drug task force seizes multiple drugs traveling on W.Va. roads
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Governors’ Border Strike Force, signed by 26 governors, including Gov. Justice, in April 2022, successfully seized several pounds of multiple drugs traveling on West Virginia roadways.
In total, the force seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.06 ounces of heroin, 23.99 pounds of marijuana, 3.52 ounces of cocaine, and 6.4 ounces of fentanyl all within the span of one week on roads in West Virginia.
Nationwide, the force seized enough fentanyl in the operation to kill nearly 16 million people.
“I am just really proud of the work that all these agencies have done to make sure that West Virginia is a safer place for all of us,” says Governor Justice. “Given how successful the first operation was, I am excited to see how many of these traffickers get stopped in their tracks here in West Virginia. I can promise you, we will continue to work hard to make sure we make a dent in their business.”
There are 22 agencies that participated in the operation:
- Metro Drug Enforcement Network Team
- Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department
- Wheeling Police Department
- Three Rivers Drug Task Force
- Cabell County Sheriff Department
- Wood County Sheriff’s Department
- Putnam County Sheriff’s Department
- Logan County Sheriff’s Department
- Hurricane Police Department
- Mon/Metro Task Force
- U.S. 119 Drug Task Force
- Charleston Police Department
- Ravenswood Police Department
- Morgantown Police Department
- Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force
- Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department ACE TEAM
- Ohio Valley Drug Task Force
- Parkersburg Police Department
- Vienna Police Department
- Williamstown Police Department
- West Virginia Fusion Center
- West Virginia National Guard Counter Drug
“I am very proud of each and every agency that had involvement in this very important operation,” says Rob Cunningham, Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. “Given my position, I am especially proud of the Fusion Center’s Narcotics Intelligence Unit and all our analysts and leadership, as they played a crucial role in the success of this operation.”
