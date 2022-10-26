Drug task force seizes multiple drugs traveling on W.Va. roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Governors’ Border Strike Force, signed by 26 governors, including Gov. Justice, in April 2022, successfully seized several pounds of multiple drugs traveling on West Virginia roadways.

In total, the force seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.06 ounces of heroin, 23.99 pounds of marijuana, 3.52 ounces of cocaine, and 6.4 ounces of fentanyl all within the span of one week on roads in West Virginia.

Nationwide, the force seized enough fentanyl in the operation to kill nearly 16 million people.

“I am just really proud of the work that all these agencies have done to make sure that West Virginia is a safer place for all of us,” says Governor Justice. “Given how successful the first operation was, I am excited to see how many of these traffickers get stopped in their tracks here in West Virginia. I can promise you, we will continue to work hard to make sure we make a dent in their business.”

There are 22 agencies that participated in the operation:

Metro Drug Enforcement Network Team

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

Wheeling Police Department

Three Rivers Drug Task Force

Cabell County Sheriff Department

Wood County Sheriff’s Department

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Logan County Sheriff’s Department

Hurricane Police Department

Mon/Metro Task Force

U.S. 119 Drug Task Force

Charleston Police Department

Ravenswood Police Department

Morgantown Police Department

Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department ACE TEAM

Ohio Valley Drug Task Force

Parkersburg Police Department

Vienna Police Department

Williamstown Police Department

West Virginia Fusion Center

West Virginia National Guard Counter Drug

“I am very proud of each and every agency that had involvement in this very important operation,” says Rob Cunningham, Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. “Given my position, I am especially proud of the Fusion Center’s Narcotics Intelligence Unit and all our analysts and leadership, as they played a crucial role in the success of this operation.”

