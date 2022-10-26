Expanded state park discounts for veterans now available

(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has announced several discounts for all U.S. veterans as a show of appreciation.

Veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays, Justice said.

“I truly believe that we owe every single thing we have in this life to these brave men and women, and we should always do everything in our power to show our appreciation,” Gov. Justice said. “Providing discounts for trips to our beautiful state parks is just a drop in the bucket, but I believe it’s a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude as we approach Veterans Day this year.”

To receive the 50% off lodging deal, guests can make an online reservation here and use offer code “VETS50″ at checkout.

When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, the “Veterans Appreciation” rate should be requested. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.

The 50% off lodging deal begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

During this period, the deal can be utilized on lodge rooms booked as far in advance as March 31, 2023.

West Virginia State Parks is also expanding discounts to show appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel year round. Exclusive, year-round discounts available to veterans and active duty military personnel include the following:

  • 10% off entire lodge and cabin stays
  • 15% off greens fees at West Virginia State Parks golf courses with offer code
  • 15% off dining at lodge park restaurants

Details about these discounts, exclusions and how to redeem them can be found online.

