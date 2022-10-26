Fairmont State announces annual SOAR scholarship ceremony events

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will continue the annual SOAR Award ceremony events to provide incoming first-time freshmen with a $2,000 scholarship.

Fairmont State began the SOAR Awards in 2018 to reduce educational costs as an institutional commitment to student success and accomplishment.

“The SOAR Awards were established to show our Fairmont State students that we care about them as individuals and that we care about helping them meet their goals and aspirations,” said Fairmont State University Vice President for Student Success, Ken Fettig. “We continue to put our students at the front of everything we do and these awards are meant to show them that.”

The SOAR Award scholarship is divided amongst academic semesters for up to four years, which equals out to $500 per semester. The scholarship is renewed on a yearly basis pending the approval of academic requirements.

To qualify, students must register and attend one of the following events:

November 16 – Musselman High School (Inwood, WV)

November 28 – Tamarack (Beckley, WV)

December 2 – Fairmont State University

January 19 – Hilton Garden Inn (Canonsburg, PA)

January 26 – Undos (West St. Clairsville, OH)

January 31 – Parkersburg Art Center (Parkersburg, WV)

February 7 - Charleston Civic Center (Charleston, WV)

February 25 – Fairmont State University

During the SOAR Award sessions, future students will have the opportunity to meet campus leadership, faculty members and recruitment representatives.

The sessions will allow students to ask questions and learn more about the value of higher education, academic pathways and career opportunities as well as student life at Fairmont State.

“We are looking forward to meeting future Falcons face-to-face and showing them what being a Fairmont State student is all about,” said Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life, Alicia Kalka. “We want to make to admissions process and transition from high school to college student as easy and seamless as possible for our students.”

Prospective students planning to attend a session should apply beforehand here.

