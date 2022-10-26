First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought three kittens with her that are up for adoption and talked about how many cats there are at the Doddridge County Humane Society.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

