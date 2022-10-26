Glenville State to host ‘History Alive!’ performance featuring Charles Schulz

James Froemel will bring his portrayal of American cartoonist Charles Schulz to Glenville State...
James Froemel will bring his portrayal of American cartoonist Charles Schulz to Glenville State University’s Robert F. Kidd Library on Monday, November 7.(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University’s Robert F. Kidd Library will be the site of a “History Alive!” performance featuring cartoonist Charles Schulz.

The performance will be on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

The “History Alive!” program features scholars from around the state who portray historical figures.

Schulz will be portrayed by James Froemel, of Maidsville.

Schulz was a cartoonist best known as the creator of the Peanuts comic strip that featured Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and others. A veteran of World War II, Schulz’s first Peanuts strip was published in 1950 in seven newspapers. At the time of his death in 2000, it was appearing in 2,600 papers around the world.

This “History Alive!” performance includes a monologue from Froemel as Schulz. He will share an introduction about himself and will discuss the issues that influenced his life. That will be followed by an audience discussion portion with both Schulz and another discussion session with Froemel after he “breaks character;” both give the audience an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the historical character.

The performance is free and open to the public.

“History Alive!” is a program of the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new 80′s theme arcade is now open in Fairmont.
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont
Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Adam McCardle
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

Latest News

Morgantown yard display captivates crowds
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds
Halloween decorations
Morgantown yard display captivating crowds
(Photo: WDTV)
Fairmont State announces annual SOAR scholarship ceremony events
Granville Police Department works with new K9 trained to find missing people