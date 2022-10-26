Glenville State to host ‘History Alive!’ performance featuring Charles Schulz

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University’s Robert F. Kidd Library will be the site of a “History Alive!” performance featuring cartoonist Charles Schulz.

The performance will be on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

The “History Alive!” program features scholars from around the state who portray historical figures.

Schulz will be portrayed by James Froemel, of Maidsville.

Schulz was a cartoonist best known as the creator of the Peanuts comic strip that featured Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and others. A veteran of World War II, Schulz’s first Peanuts strip was published in 1950 in seven newspapers. At the time of his death in 2000, it was appearing in 2,600 papers around the world.

This “History Alive!” performance includes a monologue from Froemel as Schulz. He will share an introduction about himself and will discuss the issues that influenced his life. That will be followed by an audience discussion portion with both Schulz and another discussion session with Froemel after he “breaks character;” both give the audience an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the historical character.

The performance is free and open to the public.

“History Alive!” is a program of the West Virginia Humanities Council.

