Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg, says Amendment 2 is a ‘trick’

By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice continues his state-wide tour urging people to vote no on Amendment 2.

Wednesday, the governor made a stop at the Harrison County Senior Center to spread that message.

Justice went as far as to say people, including himself, have been tricked on what Amendment 2 is really about.

Justice says it’s not about eliminating car taxes for West Virginians at all, but rather about tax breaks, mostly to big businesses. He says voting yes on Amendment 2 will strip tax money away from counties, hurting west virginians in the long run.

“Please for the Lord above vote against it, shoot it down, keep all of your rights in your county,” said Justice. “If you give your rights to Charleston, in my opinion you’re crazy --completely crazy.”

Instead, Justice continues to push to outright eliminate state income tax, as well as a car tax rebate.

