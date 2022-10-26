Granville Police Department works with new K9 trained to find missing people

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight months ago, Granville Police Department, Scent Evidence K9, and Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office started working to get another K9 for the department.

They wanted a dog that was trained to search for missing people. This was most commonly to find those with Alzheimer’s or developmental disabilities.

That’s how they got Rose, a bloodhound handled by officer Brittany Kolb.

Granville Police Chief Craig Corkrean said they needed Rose’s trained skill set.

“We have a large population of Alzheimer patients and Autistic individuals. So, this program helped purchase scent kits. Forensic scent kits,” he explained.

Through the funding by Capito’s office from the Community Oriented Policing Services grant, anyone who would like a scent kit may contact Granville police to get one.

“Which will be distributed through the community to families that need them. If they go missing, they will be used with Rose to help find them,” Corkrean added.

Rose was the only K9 with her training in the area. He said because of this they would happily assist other departments when necessary.

The week of October 24, Scent Evidence was working with Rose and members of the Granville Police Department on missing person response protocol training.

“They’re going all around the county and doing tracking to get Rose more acclimated. She is still a puppy. So, she’s still kind of, she’s still never seen some things,” Corkrean explained.

He added they were lucky to have Rose and were grateful for Capito’s support that allowed them to bring her to her new home and job.

