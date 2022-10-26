High school debate team selected to go to Harvard for third time

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe High School’s Model United Nations debate team has earned the privilege to debate more than three-thousand students from around the world at Harvard University’s Model UN conference in January. Dr. Scott Womack believes it’s the only school from West Virginia to ever take part. This will be the third time the school will be attending the event.

“So last year we represented Mongolia and within your delegation your broken into different areas like health, defense and security, the economy. Within those committees you represent your country’s interests,” said Womack.

Womack says due to inflation the cost to take just a dozen students will be around $20,000. They’re hoping to fund-raise as much money as possible because the payoff for the participants is priceless.

“Every time I go, I’m just really proud of not just their behavior. Their excellence and their comportment and their ability to hang with private schools and people who are from much broader backgrounds,” said Womack.

“The big thing is getting your voice out there. Being from a smaller area the importance of understanding the importance of just because you’re from a smaller area doesn’t mean that your voice doesn’t matter,” said senior, Luke Jackson.

Aside from the conference, students also get to see historic sites.

“It was interesting, once you learn and you’re there and you were like oh I’m here. It was fun to see,” said junior, Sadie Maxey.

“If I can go I’m definitely going to be excited this year. It was a really fun trip but I’d definitely like to do it again,” said senior, Luke Fraley.

Students will be selected for the trip through a research paper and interview session later this year.

If you wish to make a contribution, you can make checks out to James Monroe High School and mail them to 142 James Monroe Drive, Lindside, WV 24951, Attn: Dr. Scott Womack. You can also contact Dr. Scott Womack, at swomack@k12.wv.us, or by phone at 304-753-5182.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Adam McCardle
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
A new 80′s theme arcade is now open in Fairmont.
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont
Halloween decorations
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

Latest News

A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
Drug task force seizes multiple drugs traveling on W.Va. roads
Buckhannon Sheetz set to close for ‘major remodel’
A crime investigation.
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County