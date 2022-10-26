Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others

UPDATE 10/26/22 @ 9:55p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces multiple counts of DUI causing death and bodily harm after a head-on crash Wednesday in St. Albans that killed two people and seriously injured two others.

Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, West Virginia, admitted to investigators to using a cannabis cartridge about 30 to 45 minutes before the crash, “hitting a Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC” several times, according to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

“We have arrested the driver of the truck involved, that went left of center, for driving under the influence involving a drug,” Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said.

Wyrick was arraigned Wednesday night. He faces two counts of DUI causing death and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.

Investigators say Wyrick was headed west on U.S. 60 (MacCorkle Avenue) in a Ford F-150 when he crossed the double yellow line and hit an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox head-on. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road. All of the victims were in the Equinox.

One woman in the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene, Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say. They say another woman, who had been in the Equinox, died shortly after arriving at Thomas Hospital. A man and a 6-year-old child from the Equinox were transported to CAMC General and are in critical condition, deputies say.

According to the complaint, both of the surviving victims suffered internal injuries and broken bones.

The victims’ names have not been released yet.

The roadway didn’t reopen until nearly 9:30 p.m., according to a Metro 911 alert.

According to the complaint, there were no pre-impact skid marks to show Wyrick attempted to avoid the crash or no debris in his lane to indicate he swerved to avoid a hazard.

A deputy at the scene said he observed Wyrick with “glassy, bloodshot eyes.” A field sobriety test showed impairment, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing for Wyrick is set at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 1. He was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $100,000, or $10,000 cash.

ORIGINAL STORY

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A deadly head-on crash Wednesday afternoon has closed U.S. 60 in St. Albans, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Also known as MacCorkle Avenue, the roadway is closed in both directions. The crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Winfield Road.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said two people have died, including one at the scene. At least two other victims were taken to the hospital.

Rutherford said the crash was DUI-related, and a driver was arrested. The name of that person, who was uninjured in the crash, has not been released yet.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Sheriff Rutherford said a man in serious condition was taken to the hospital, as well as a boy around age 6 or 7. He was alert and conscious. The sheriff said four people were in a small silver Chevrolet involved in the crash.

Crews from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha EMS, West Side Fire and Tornado Fire responded, along with others.

Around 6 p.m., Rutherford said the roadway would remain closed for at least another hour.

