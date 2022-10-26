Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say

Adam McCardle
Adam McCardle(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a family member at a Morgantown Walmart.

Officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing at a Walmart in Morgantown Monday evening around 7:45, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers spoke with a woman who had stab wounds on her right leg and right hand. She told officers 33-year-old Adam McCardle stabbed her.

Court documents say McCardle is one of her family members.

Security footage from Walmart showed McCardle come from behind a shipping container where the incident happened.

McCardle was found on “the other side of the parking lot” with his dog. Officers said McCardle had two knives that were similar to the cuts on the woman.

McCardle has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

