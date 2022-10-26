Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations

Meadowbrook Mall
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport is teasing a big new addition to the mall in addition to several store relocations.

The management of Meadowbrook Mall says a “major new business” is tentatively scheduled to arrive in 2023, according to a release from the mall.

Officials say this will be largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall.

Because of the size of the new addition, several existing stores are being relocated inside the mall complex, including Marshalls, which will be moving into a modern, updated store space in the Target Concourse.

Anthony Cafaro, Jr., Co-President of the mall’s parent company, said, “This will be the biggest offering for consumers to ever arrive at Meadowbrook Mall.”

Cafaro said the process for establishing a new lease agreement with any large business usually takes months or even years. In this case, the process is nearly complete.

Officials did not specify what the new business would be, but a formal announcement is expected in January 2023.

