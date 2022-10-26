Morgantown yard display captivating crowds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -” It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy”, Jonathan Ware, Homeowner.

If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Wares house is an attraction for you.

This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween display in their yard.

This year’s theme is shipwrecked, and it features life-size pirate skeletons and a 40 ft boat made to look like the infamous pirate Black Beard’s ship.

“I’ve always had a fascination with pirates in Morgantown in college I’ve always ran around as jack sparrow, and everybody really enjoyed that so just getting in the theme it’s a lot of enjoyment adventure thrill and the danger its exciting and I think a lot of people like that excitement”, Jonathan Ware, Homeowner.

The props were all made in Barbour County and specially transported to Morgantown and even though the ship looks ready to sail it still requires a little extra work.

“If we put a bottom in it, it might sell trying not to kill as much grass as we can but if put a bottom in it might sail”, Jonathan Ware, Homeowner.

The ship weighs about 25 hundred pounds and Jon says he does this for the kids and to live out his childhood dreams.

“It brings a lot of smiles and brings a lot of people together they are out there every night standing watching it talking chatting seeing all the things and I just think it brings us closer with all the joy”, Jonathan Ware, Homeowner.

“It’s as much for me as it is for everybody else”, Jonathan Ware, Homeowner.

Jon and his wife plan on keeping this tradition going and making it bigger and better every year and the display can be seen in Morgantown off of 119 then it’s a right down the hill onto landing drive.

