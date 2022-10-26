Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday.

He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl.

Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing drugs in their teenage years.

Morrisey says he wants the students to be successful and have a plan for their future.

“I think if we can impart on them the seriousness of the drug problem that is out there and they take it to their houses and families. You can die when you’re not even expecting it whether through vaping or these other products that are laced with fentanyl. You have to say no up front.”

Morrisey also talked about how students can succeed through obstacles like family and social life.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new 80′s theme arcade is now open in Fairmont.
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont
Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Adam McCardle
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 26, 2022
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 26, 2022
Amendment 2 explained by Jim Justice.
Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg says Amendment 2 is a “trick”
Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg, says Amendment 2 is a 'trick'
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Building design unveiled, bid due date listed for new terminal at NCWV Airport