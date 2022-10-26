Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday.

He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl.

Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing drugs in their teenage years.

Morrisey says he wants the students to be successful and have a plan for their future.

“I think if we can impart on them the seriousness of the drug problem that is out there and they take it to their houses and families. You can die when you’re not even expecting it whether through vaping or these other products that are laced with fentanyl. You have to say no up front.”

Morrisey also talked about how students can succeed through obstacles like family and social life.

