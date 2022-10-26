Rainy morning, nicer conditions afterwards!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers this morning and clouds this afternoon, but afterward, warmer, sunnier conditions are on the way. Find out what the rest of the week, and Halloween weekend, are like in the video above!

Yesterday was partly sunny and summer-like, with highs in the upper-70s in some areas, but today will be different, thanks to a cold front bringing clouds and rain showers to our region. Those rain showers could result in slick spots on your commute, and they will mostly last until about 10 AM, when they lift northeast of us. So you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Fortunately, by midday, any leftover precipitation is gone, and we’ll be looking at cloudy skies and light southwesterly winds this afternoon. Combined with highs in the low-60s, today will be mild and gray. Overnight, skies will still be cloudy, with patchy fog in many areas. But we will be dry. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-40s. Tomorrow, most of those clouds will leave during the afternoon hours, leaving behind mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s. Warmer, sunnier conditions are expected on Friday and even the Halloween weekend, thanks to a high-pressure system moving through the Great Lakes and the northeast. With highs in the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies, it will be a good time to go out trick-or-treating. However, Halloween day itself will not be as nice, as a low-pressure system will lift into our area, bringing rain showers throughout the day. Those rain showers will last into Tuesday as well, so we’re starting the month of November off on a dreary note. In short, today will be cloudy and mild, with morning showers, the rest of the workweek will be warm and mostly sunny, and even the Halloween weekend will be okay.

Today: Periodic rain during the morning hours, but by midday, any leftover rain is gone, leaving behind cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 61.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, patchy fog possible in some areas. Light west-northwest winds. Low: 45.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy morning, sunny skies this afternoon. North-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 66.

