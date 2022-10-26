Selva ‘Jean’ Payne, 82, of Norton, Ohio, formerly of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Webster County, W.V., passed away peacefully with her children on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at home.

Born on March, 9, 1940, in Marlinton, she was the daughter of Jack B. Gibson and Margaret S. Shinnaberry and sister of Bill Gibson.

Jean was a loving wife to Russell C. Payne; you would often see them volunteering their time together at Camp Caesar, helping the camp and working with children. She was a Baptist by faith. Jean was involved in many endeavors. She ran a car wash in Cowen, worked as a mail carrier, and a home health care provider, supporting patients within her home. Jean’s greatest passion was loving her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children Donald Mollohan, Susan Underation, Nancy (Mike) Swan, and Salina (Jerome) Greene; stepchildren, David (Margaret) Payne, Kathy (Dale) Huls and Jennifer Wood; brother Bill (Ella) Gibson of Pennsylvania; daughter in law Deloris Mollohan; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; special friends, Dorcas and Beth; and other extended family and friends.

Services to celebrate Jean’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. Burial will follow in West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com.

Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, is honored to be serving the Payne family.

