Some of the best places to see fall foliage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The most impressive fall colors in over a decade now cover the majority of the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism encourages people to share fall foliage videos to social media in exchange for exclusive merchandise.

“It’s not too late to experience this year’s exceptional fall colors in Almost Heaven,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We are still asking West Virginians to be ambassadors for the Mountain State by sharing the beauty of our hiking trails by posting videos on their social media channels using #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails. The first 500 people who do make posts will receive exclusive West Virginia tourism merchandise.”

The foliage in both the Northern and Eastern Panhandles of West Virginia are nearing peak color. Stellar color also shines from the capital city of Charleston where the warm hues are estimated to now be at 80% peak.

Extraordinary color continues into the southern portions of the state including the Hatfield-McCoy Mountains where foliage is believed to currently be at 75%.

A multitude of reds and yellows can be spotted within the New River-Greenbrier Valley region, specifically in Mercer County where foliage is at 70% peak color.

Head to any of these locations for iconic leaf-peeping opportunities over the weekend and into next week.

The first 500 people who post to social media using #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails while hiking will be entered to win a West Virginia branded fanny pack. Here’s how to win:

Be one of the first 500 people to post your video using #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails.

WV Tourism will send a direct message with a link to the form to enter.

Participants fill out form.

WV Tourism sends a fanny pack to your door.

The Tourism Department highlights the following hikes across the state where fall foliage is at or near its peak:

Northern Panhandle Wheeling Heritage Trail Easy | 17.1 mile point to point | Ohio County The paved, smooth surface that remains six feet wide makes this hike accessible for everyone. Beginning in Wheeling, this trek travels along the Ohio River and leads to Wellsburg, passing quaint small towns along the way. Big Foot Trail Moderate | 2 mile out and back | Hancock County Venture within the woods of Tomlinson Run State Park with this trail, great for hiking and biking alike. With gentle inclines and surrounded by fall color, this path is a hidden gem for an easy and enjoyable stride.

Eastern Panhandle Loudon Heights Trail to Split Rock Moderate | 5.9 mile out and back | Jefferson County Those up for the challenge will be rewarded with scenic views of Harpers Ferry, the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers, rock formations of phyllite and quartzite and the only lookout where the Pleasant Valley can be spotted. Ziler Trail Hard | 3.3 mile loop | Morgan County This uphill mountain climb starts off a bit rocky but eventually leads to an effortless stroll atop the ridge. Nestled within Cacapon Resort State Park, hikers are guaranteed to find fall foliage and a natural peace.

Mid-Ohio Valley Mount Logan Loop Easy | 0.5 mile out loop | Wood County Beginning with an accessible overlook of the town of Parkersburg and the Ohio and Little Kanawha rivers, this simple path continues around Fort Boreman Park and is ideal for beginner hikers. Barton’s Lake Trail Loop Easy | 4.2 mile loop | Ritchie County Home to North Bend State Park, this secluded trail starts near the dam and continues through the woods at varying grades. The loop is open to hikers and horseback riders.

Metro Valley Kanawha River Trail Easy | 9.1 mile out and back | Kanawha County This paved and accessible trail journeys along the Kanawha River, through downtown Charleston giving beautiful views of the West Virginia State Capitol. Tulip Tree to Gentle Oak Trail Loop Easy | 1.2 mile loop | Cabell County Part of the Ritter Park Historic District, this loop is beloved among families or anyone looking for an easy yet scenic escape with nature.

Hatfield-McCoy Tug Fork River Trail Easy | 2.1 mile out and back | Mingo County This walking trail hugs the flood wall of Tug Fork River and also makes a wonderful place to bike or run. Cliffside Loop Moderate | 1.2 mile loop | Logan County Visit Chief Logan State Park for this trek that begins near the park office. A short climb quickly levels off with breathtaking mountain scenery.



