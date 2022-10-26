WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County.

The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The goal of the sobriety checkpoint is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

