Average long term mortgage rates jump above 7% this week

A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a direct result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week. The last time the average rate was above 7% was April 2002, a time when the U.S. was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but six years away from the 2008 housing market collapse that triggered the Great Recession.

Last year at this time, rates on a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.14%.

The Fed has raised rates five times this year, including three consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases that have brought its key short-term borrowing rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since 2008. At their last meeting in late September, Fed officials projected that by early next year they would raise their key rate to roughly 4.5%.

___

Alex Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Adam McCardle
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
A new 80′s theme arcade is now open in Fairmont.
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont
Halloween decorations
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

Latest News

A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
Drug task force seizes multiple drugs traveling on W.Va. roads
Buckhannon Sheetz set to close for ‘major remodel’