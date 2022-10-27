Buckhannon Sheetz set to close for ‘major remodel’

(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to be closed for several months for a major remodel.

The location on North Locust Street in Buckhannon is set to close next spring as part of a major remodel, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz.

The remodel will have a new store design that includes a “restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside the store.”

The store, which will be about 6,000 square feet, will also include a drive-thru for customers and 10 fuel dispensers.

Employees from this Sheetz location will be offered other jobs in the company temporarily while the remodel is underway, Ruffner said.

The store is tentatively scheduled to reopen in the summer of 2023.

