Candidates for WVa judicial vacancy must apply by Nov. 18

(WCJB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia have until Nov. 18 to submit applications and letters of recommendation.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Phillip Gaujot in the 17th Judicial Circuit serving Monongalia County, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.

The application form and instructions are available online.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 18 by email to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission at JVAC@wv.gov or by mail to the commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305.

Interviews will be held in Morgantown at the West Virginia University College of Law on Dec. 8.

