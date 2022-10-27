Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses

The 9.1% inflation rate highest since 1981
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This summer the U.S. Bureau of labor and Statistics reported the largest increase in inflation of the last 40 years, which has led to a shift in American spending habits.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said inflation can get in consumer’s heads.

“One of the big problems with inflation that we had 40 years ago was it got in people’s psyche and their mindset.” Joyce said. “It became a self-fulfilling prophecy, and if that turns out to be the case, then it’s going to take a lot longer for inflation to come down.”

Joyce suggested one way to limit your spending is by using cash instead of credit cards.He said the strategy is helpful in several ways:

  • It forces you to make smart money choices when you can see the cash changing hands.
  • It keeps you from overspending.
  • Most consumers carry limited amounts of cash, making it easier to stick to a budget.
  • It stops you from racking up debt with high interest if you are not able to pay off your credit card in full each month.

However, Joyce said if you are able to pay off your credit card each month, you can use them and build up points for rewards.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
A crime investigation.
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
Adam McCardle
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
A new 80′s theme arcade is now open in Fairmont.
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont

Latest News

FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023
Candidates for WVa judicial vacancy must apply by Nov. 18
White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an...
White House chief of staff warned on Hatch Act violation