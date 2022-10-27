Changes coming to the Affordable Care Act in 2023


Changes coming to the Affordable Care Act in 2023
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) starts on November 1st, and we’re breaking down some of the changes in store this year.

In addition to enhanced federal subsidies to offset costs, Jeremy Smith with the West Virginia Navigator Program said the federal government has lifted the income cap -- a move that could make thousands more West Virginians potentially eligible. Previously, applicants could not make more than 400 percent of the federal poverty level to qualify.

Additionally, he said federal lawmakers have removed what is commonly referred to as ‘the family glitch,’ in which families with access to employer provided coverage are ineligible for ACA coverage.

“They have finally put an affordability test in place so that if that offer of coverage is more than 9.12 percent of your family income, you can opt out of the employer-offered coverage and opt into a marketplace plan and be eligible to qualify for subsidies.”

Open enrollment will run from November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

West Virginia Navigator has aides on standby to help West Virginians with plans. That number is 1-844-WV-CARES or visit them online at West Virginia Navigator (acanavigator.com)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime investigation.
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
Morgantown couple loses everything in fire.
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
Halloween decorations
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

Latest News

File image
AAA gives tips on how to be safe on Halloween
Meadowbrook Mall Truck or treat.
Meadowbrook Mall holds Truck or Treat for first time since the pandemic
Students in on Parkersburg High School class connect with influential sports legends from...
Students prepare to speak with Super Bowl winning quarterback
On Thursday, education leaders and law enforcement gathered for the first-ever West Virginia...
West Virginia education leaders get national perspective on school safety
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested Sunday in...
Sentencing delayed for George Tanios