Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Victoria Yeager went to look at the blue and gold paint scheme proposed for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge, named for her late husband, Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager.

Brig. Gen. Yeager is a Hamlin native who was the first man to officially break the sound barrier in a specially built rocket plane.

Victoria saw a press release featuring an artist’s rendition of the blue and gold paint scheme and contacted Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, which oversees operation and maintenance of the Turnpike.

“He sent me two paint samples,” Yeager said. Once she saw the actual colors for the twin spans, Yeager liked the idea of blue and gold bridges.

Yeager got a look firsthand at the paint job on a recent visit to Charleston, where she was promoting a new book and helping unveil a new exhibit on Gen. Yeager at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

WVDOT officials said contractors are nearly halfway finished repainting the two bridges, with work nearly complete painting the steelwork underneath the two spans.

“This is so beautiful,” Yeager said of the work completed so far. “It’s outstanding. Before, the bridge was just drab. It didn’t say ‘excellence’ like its namesake.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

