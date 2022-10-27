Diver finds more human remains at Lake Mead amid receding water levels

Officials with the National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

KVVU reports a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in the lake near Callville Bay on Oct. 18.

Officials with the park service said they searched the area the following day and confirmed the finding of human remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the team is working on identifying the remains, which marks at least the sixth such discovery so far this year.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the country, stretching between Nevada and Arizona. But water levels have dropped throughout the year due to the ongoing drought conditions in the region.

As the water levels have receded, several items have since been found, including bones and sunken boats.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

