FBI warns of evolving tech support scammers

PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - The Pittsburgh Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning that as tech support fraud evolves, the number of people falling victim to the crime is on the rise, and so are financial losses.

Investigators are seeing an emerging trend in which tech support scammers are convincing victims that their financial accounts have been compromised and their funds need to be moved so the fraudsters can gain control over the victims’ computers and finances.

In tech support scams, officials say fraudsters pose as customer or tech support representatives from reputable well-known tech companies.

They may call, email, or text their targets and offer to resolve such issues as a compromised email or bank account, a computer virus, or a software license renewal.

Once they convince victims that their financial accounts have been compromised and their funds need to be moved, they gain control over the victims’ computers and ultimately their finances.

Victims are often directed to wire or transfer their funds out of brokerage or bank accounts to cryptocurrency exchanges, or to transfer the contents of their crypto wallet to another wallet to “safeguard” the contents, officials said.

Fraudsters will create fictitious support sites to entice crypto owners to contact them directly and convince them to divulge login information or surrender control of their crypto accounts.

“We live in a target-rich environment with major companies, startups, hospitals, colleges and universities. Technology is integral to our everyday routines but it’s also being used as a means of attack,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “Cybercriminals are taking advantage of this and using the internet to expand operations and target innocent victims. We will use every tool at our disposal to combat all forms of cybercrime. If you have been a victim of a tech support scheme, or any cybercrime, report it immediately so that we can hold these criminals accountable and prevent them from targeting others.”

Scammers are also asking victims to install free, remote desktop software on their computers to allow them to monitor, manipulate, and perform actions within the victims’ computers such as opening virtual currency accounts to facilitate the liquidation of their genuine bank accounts.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.