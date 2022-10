BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Lions Club President Warren Wilson joined First at 4.

He talked about next week’s Elimination Dinner fundraiser for the Clarksburg Lions Club, helping people get eyeglasses, and how to get involved with the Lions Club.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.