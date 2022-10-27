GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after a man’s body was found in a gruesome scene at a Marion County home.

Court records show Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder.

On Oct. 23, officers found the body of Sean Gardiner in the living room of a Fairmont home with “significant” injuries that appeared to have caused his death, officers wrote in a criminal complaint.

There was a large amount of blood in the living room, entry foyer, and entrances to the bedrooms, according to the complaint, with blood splatter on the walls and ceilings officers said were “not consistent with accidental injury.”

The complaint says teeth were also found on the living room floor, and an imprint of a cellphone was found in blood on a couch.

Fox was stopped while driving a rental car and a cellphone covered in blood matching the imprint left on the couch was discovered in the vehicle, officers said in the complaint.

