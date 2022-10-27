Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six, 85, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on August 28, 1937, a daughter of the late John Paul and Esther Ellen Ashcraft Mercandino. She was married to James Homer Six, who preceded her in death in 2017. Surviving are one son, John Alan Six of Clarksburg; three daughters, Beverly Plaugher and her husband Scott “Meathead” of Clarksburg, Melissa Hardman and her husband Stanley of Clarksburg and Darlene Gillespie of Clarksburg; 10 grandchildren, Racheal Plaugher, Mindy Bonnett (Aaron), Stephanie Plaugher, Aimee Plaugher, Marissa Hardman, Rebecca “Becky” Phares (James), Shane Gillespie, Tyler Gillespie and girlfriend Tiffany Davis, Kadience “Yah Yah” Gillespie and Gunner Gillespie; nine great grandchildren, Josh Plaugher, Jacob Selmon, Haley Westfall, Kylee Plaugher, McKenna Cain, Gabriel Phares, Elias Phares, Rylee Gillespie and Kole Gillespie; and her best friend since youth, Loretta “Tiny” Hinerman. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Bernard Eugene Mercandino; two sisters, Virginia Bruce and Julia Mae Mercandino; and one son-in-law, Sean Gillespie. Mrs. Six was a 1955 graduate of Victory High School. She was Honorary Mayor of Sardis, a member of the Sardis Baptist Church and a member of the Sardis Sunflowers and Sardis Senior Citizens. Mildred was an excellent cook who loved her family, and was a dedicated caregiver to her son, John Alan, for 65 years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to WVU Medicine Hospice for their exceptional care. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Mrs. Six will be taken to the Sardis Baptist Church to lie in state for 1 hour prior to the service which will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Tim Sandy officiating. Interment will be in the Sardis Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

