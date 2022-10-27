A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything.

Logan and Logan’s partner, Gabe’s apartment, had caught on fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home.

However, their dogs were.

“They told me that he shouldn’t have made it. They found him unresponsive on top of the other younger dog. He had to be resuscitated got CPR and oxygen and woke up. Which they did not expect him to do,” Logan explained.

Logan said they lost everything in the fire, from medical supplies to treat Logan’s genetic condition to Gabe’s school books and laptop. This resulted in Gabe dropping out of class this semester.

Logan said they can’t be certain of a cause. This was because the Fire Marshal wasn’t called, but this was what Logan was told.

“Like, I have a genetic condition that calls for me to have a feeding tube and IV and stuff. So, I don’t cook, and I was the only one that was there that day really. Somehow the stove turned on, and it just caught everything on fire. It was a very small apartment. So, like it really wasn’t hard for it to catch,” Logan explained.

Logan and Gabe were forced to find a new place and start over after moving to Morgantown from Maryland in August.

Logan said they haven’t had a chance to rest since the fire Saturday.

“I usually take long naps. I usually rest most of the day. I haven’t been able to. So, I’m feeling pretty bad lately. Gabe’s been doing all the heavy stuff because I can’t. They are exhausted too, and they barely have slept,” Logan added.

Gabe’s colleague had an apartment for them to stay in until they could move into their new place on October 27.

A GoFundMe was started to help assist Logan and Gabe rebuild after this devastating loss.

