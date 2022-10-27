October Jefferson Award Winner: Bud Sellers

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of October, we’re honoring Bud Sellers.

Bud was selected as this month’s Jefferson Award winner for all of the volunteer hours he puts in for the town of Pennsboro.

Bud was nominated by Pennsboro Mayor Robert Riggs.

Congratulations Bud and thanks for all you do!

Special thanks to Kevin Ellis from Antero Resources for presenting the award.

Click here if you know a volunteer worthy of a Jefferson Award nomination.

