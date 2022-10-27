Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street in Beverly on Thursday.

A van was traveling south on US 250/219, Main St., in Beverly when it crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and back across into the southbound lane, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a dump truck reportedly attempted to go left into the southbound lane to avoid the van that was traveling in his lane. However, deputies say the driver of the van “cut back in front of the dump truck.”

Authorities said the dump truck hit the van in the driver’s side front fender and door.

The driver of the van was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident.

Responding agencies included the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County EMS and the Beverly Fire Department.

