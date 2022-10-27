Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County, Maryland.

Troopers say the crimes have happened at several homes near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack duty officer at 301-397-1101 or by email.

Callers may remain anonymous.

