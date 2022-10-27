Quiet, warmer conditions after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be mild and sunny, and after that, warmer, sunnier conditions are on the way. Find out what the next few days, and what Halloween will be like, in the video above.

Yesterday, a cold front brought rain showers into West Virginia during the morning hours and left clouds in the afternoon. Today, a high-pressure system in the Great Lakes will bring dry, stable air to West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon will be clear and sunny, with light north-northeasterly winds. Combined with highs in the upper-50s, today will be mild and quiet. Overnight, upper–level clouds will push in, but we’ll still stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s, below-average for late-October. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with most clouds breaking up in the late-afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. The nice weather lasts into Halloween weekend, as Saturday and Sunday will both be warm, with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Combined with sunny skies on Saturday, this Halloween weekend will be decent. However, Sunday night into Monday, rain showers will lift into our region, and those rain chances are likely throughout the day on Monday, which means if you’re trick-or-treating on that day, you may want an umbrella. It’s not until Tuesday afternoon that any leftover clouds and rain start pushing east and our region dries out, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. In short, today will be sunny and mild, Halloween weekend will be warm and mostly sunny, and rain showers push in on Halloween day.

Today: Cloudy skies this morning, sunny skies during the afternoon. North-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, only a few clouds in the area. Low: 38.

Friday: Cloudy skies during the morning, sunny skies during the afternoon. High: 66.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 69.

