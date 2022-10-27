Road in Harrison County to be closed for work on railroad tracks

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Clarksburg will be closed next week for work on the railroad tracks.

County Route 9, Gregorys Run Road, will be closed at mile marker 6.64 beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The roadway will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The closure is a total road closure for work being done on the tracks by CSX. Officials said accommodations will be made for emergency service vehicles.

Motorists are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
A crime investigation.
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
Adam McCardle
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
Halloween decorations
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

Latest News

Substance abuse recovery center opens in Morgantown
Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border
West Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded firearm on flight
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says
Candidates for WVa judicial vacancy must apply by Nov. 18