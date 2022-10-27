Road in Harrison County to be closed for work on railroad tracks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Clarksburg will be closed next week for work on the railroad tracks.

County Route 9, Gregorys Run Road, will be closed at mile marker 6.64 beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The roadway will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The closure is a total road closure for work being done on the tracks by CSX. Officials said accommodations will be made for emergency service vehicles.

Motorists are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

