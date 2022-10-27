Second substance abuse recovery center opens in Morgantown this month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Wise Path Recovery Center will begin accepting people today. They require you to call in, except on Wednesdays they will be accepting walk-ins.

They have several locations coming soon.

Their goal is to close the gap in treatment, educating people on recovery, and assist clients in living a healthy and purposeful life.

Brad Pershing with Wise Path said this location will serve as an intensive outpatient program and will have group, individual, and family counseling.

He said mental health and substance use abuse has gotten worse, and they want to provide the best service they can.

“The problem has gotten a lot worse since COVID. Mental health and substance use disorder has increased, so we want to offer as many services as we can to the people that need it.”

Pershing said a lot of their staff is in long-term recovery themselves, so they will be engaged with people who understand them and have been through the same thing.

This is the second recovery center to open in Morgantown this month, with Hope Hill Sobering Center opening its doors 3 weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.