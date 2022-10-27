Second substance abuse recovery center opens in Morgantown this month

Wise Path Recovery Center will begin accepting people today. Their goal is to close the gap in...
Wise Path Recovery Center will begin accepting people today. Their goal is to close the gap in treatment, educating people on recovery, and assist clients in living a healthy and purposeful life.(WDTV)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Wise Path Recovery Center will begin accepting people today. They require you to call in, except on Wednesdays they will be accepting walk-ins.

They have several locations coming soon.

Their goal is to close the gap in treatment, educating people on recovery, and assist clients in living a healthy and purposeful life.

Brad Pershing with Wise Path said this location will serve as an intensive outpatient program and will have group, individual, and family counseling.

He said mental health and substance use abuse has gotten worse, and they want to provide the best service they can.

“The problem has gotten a lot worse since COVID. Mental health and substance use disorder has increased, so we want to offer as many services as we can to the people that need it.”

Pershing said a lot of their staff is in long-term recovery themselves, so they will be engaged with people who understand them and have been through the same thing.

This is the second recovery center to open in Morgantown this month, with Hope Hill Sobering Center opening its doors 3 weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
A crime investigation.
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
Adam McCardle
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
A new 80′s theme arcade is now open in Fairmont.
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont

Latest News

Bud Sellers
October Jefferson Award Winner: Bud Sellers
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of Mountain State paint scheme, WVDOT says
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says
Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck
United Way Wednesday: Sabrina Cave
United Way Wednesday: Sabrina Cave