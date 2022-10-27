Sentencing delayed for George Tanios

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - George Tanios, a Morgantown sandwich shop owner accused of entering The Capitol on Jan. 6, will have to wait a little longer for his day in court.

His sentencing will now be on Jan. 13, 2023.

Tanios, who is free on bond, pleaded guilty to one county of entering the capitol and one count of disorderly conduct on restricted ground.

He could face up to a year in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.