Sentencing delayed for George Tanios

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - George Tanios, a Morgantown sandwich shop owner accused of entering The Capitol on Jan. 6, will have to wait a little longer for his day in court.

His sentencing will now be on Jan. 13, 2023.

Tanios, who is free on bond, pleaded guilty to one county of entering the capitol and one count of disorderly conduct on restricted ground.

He could face up to a year in federal prison.

