State takes over Logan County School District following review

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022.

On Thursday, a report detailing what was found during the investigation was released as the West Virginia Board of Education met in special session to consider taking action regarding the Special Circumstance Review.

The review described a toxic work environment with low morale among staff and intimidation from the central office. It listed the misuse of funds for travel and other things, such as turf for a baseball field.

The review also cited that special needs virtual students were not being served by leaders.

Inspectors found school board members distracted from the primary responsibility of serving students and lacked an overall understanding of responsibilities and that board members relied on the assistant superintendent.

52 percent of school leaders expressed dissatisfaction, according to the Special Circumstance Review.

The West Virginia Board of Education special session concluded with a takeover vote. The State will assume control of the Logan County School District.

